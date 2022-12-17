How Mahama arrived at Accra Sports Stadium for NDC polls

General News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, joined other party members at the Accra Sports Stadium a few hours before the NDC National polls today Saturday, December 17, 2022.



Spotted in his V8, the former President was led by his entourage and security details into the grounds.



The former president who is noted as a natural crowd puller due to his charisma, was welcomed by the party faithful gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He arrived in the company of his running mate candidate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman and some other NDC bigwigs.







Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is electing its national executives today, Saturday, December 17, 2022



The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; a former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashiety; and Samuel Yaw Adusei.



