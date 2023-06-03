How Kwame Nkrumah allegedly turned to Nogokpo after failed attempts to secure independence for Ghana

General News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

In an astonishing revelation, the Chiefs and people of Nogokpo, a town nestled within the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, have disclosed the hitherto untold story of how Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, sought divine intervention from the revered Thunder Deity, Torgbui Zakadza, to secure independence for Ghana.



In a press release issued by the chiefs, they shed light on the extraordinary measures taken by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in his quest for independence which ultimately leading him to the doors of Nogokpo.



The release stated, "That for evidence-based testimony, we want to make it known to him and the general public that when Osagyfo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the 1st President of Ghana, explored all avenues to gain independence for Ghana but all to no avail, he finally visited NOGOKPO and sought divine assistance from the Thunder Deity, TORGBUI ZAKADZA."



The chiefs have also issued a strong ultimatum to Archbishop Dr. Charles Agyinasare, founder of Perez Chapel International.



They demand that the respected clergyman personally meets with them for a peace talk regarding derogatory statements he made about Nogokpo being the "demonic headquarters of Volta Region."



The chiefs expressed their disappointment and called for a resolution to address the harm caused by Agyinasare's remarks.



During a sermon at a summit in Accra's Perez Dome in May 2023, Agyinasare recounted an experience he and his co-pastor had in Nogokpo after attending a crusade in Aflawu.



The Nogokpo Chiefs and community members expressed deep concern over his derogatory statements and demanded an explanation for his lack of remorse during a subsequent sermon on May 28, 2023.



The Chiefs clarified that Agyinasare's comments imply that Nogokpo is a hub for wicked and evil individuals in the Volta Region.







