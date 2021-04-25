How Kennedy Agyapong used 'Anas method' on Nana Agradaa

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has detailed how he used a secret recorder to get embattled fetish priestess Nana Agradaa to 'confess her sins' in his latest interview on Oman FM.



According to the lawmaker, the supposed fetish priest confessed to him that she has no power to double people's money.



He said she told him in the presence of his son and one Sarfo that she used to deal in second-hand clothing but life became very difficult after she banked all her hopes and invested in fetish priests and pastors to no avail.



She then decided to learn how to be a fetish priestess and use her “big brain” to defraud people of their hard-earned monies.





Kennedy Agyapong exposes Nana Agradaa fake careerhttps://t.co/I55hWqLW38



Telegram Akua Saucy #NoFugazyChallenge SSNIT Shatta Wale - Rich Life #AnlogaJunctionAlbumAt1 #MelbetTuaYie Lord Jesus Chief Official Video Nigeria Drip Steph Karma Buhari God is the GREATEST Annie Yawa pic.twitter.com/aGbPmwSM5I — Kwaku Blogger (@kwakublogger) April 24, 2021

Kennedy Agyapong exposes Nana Agradaa after her arrest : "She doesn't have any powers - she only uses her brains to outsmart lazy and greedy people. Nana Agradaa even came here ".



CREDIT : NET 2 TV pic.twitter.com/zBzvMostSn — Akosombo TV (@AkosomboTV) April 23, 2021

He said because of evidence sake, he had to record her so that in case she denies it in future, he can play it on live television.The Assin Central Member of Parliament could not fathom why some Ghanaians are lazy and will want to depend on a fetish priest or priestess to make money for themselves when they can get money through hard work, consistency and perseverance.He said the government has to act in clamping down on the activities of such fraudulent people including some Pastors in the country because they are also involved in such malpractices in the country.