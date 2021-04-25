How Kennedy Agyapong used 'Anas method' on Nana Agradaa

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021
Source: My News GH
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has detailed how he used a secret recorder to get embattled fetish priestess Nana Agradaa to 'confess her sins' in his latest interview on Oman FM.
According to the lawmaker, the supposed fetish priest confessed to him that she has no power to double people's money.
He said she told him in the presence of his son and one Sarfo that she used to deal in second-hand clothing but life became very difficult after she banked all her hopes and invested in fetish priests and pastors to no avail.
She then decided to learn how to be a fetish priestess and use her “big brain” to defraud people of their hard-earned monies.
He said because of evidence sake, he had to record her so that in case she denies it in future, he can play it on live television.
Kennedy Agyapong exposes Nana Agradaa fake careerhttps://t.co/I55hWqLW38— Kwaku Blogger (@kwakublogger) April 24, 2021
Kennedy Agyapong exposes Nana Agradaa after her arrest : "She doesn't have any powers - she only uses her brains to outsmart lazy and greedy people. Nana Agradaa even came here ".— Akosombo TV (@AkosomboTV) April 23, 2021
CREDIT : NET 2 TV pic.twitter.com/zBzvMostSn