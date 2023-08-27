How Ken Agyapong threatened Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over ‘wrong agent’

General News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

“I swear to God, I will give Nana Addo, Bawumia a showdown,” these are words of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, which went viral during the August 26 Super Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The MP who is also a flagbearer aspirant showed a lot of anger whiles speaking on his phone from Cape Coast where he cast his ballot.



He was heard saying that his agent in the North East Region had been chased into a room ostensibly by supporters of an unnamed opponent.



Did an incident like that happen?



According to GhanaWeb’s independent tracking of happenings in the said region, there was only one reported attack on a party agent, which turned out to be the agent of Alan Kyerematen, one Ali Zakaria.



That issue according to the Alan Camp was reported to the police in the region and that appropriate action was being taken.



Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye, a morning show host on Kumasi-based Sompa FM also confirmed that Ken had mistook Alan’s agent as his rep in the region and gone on to throw a fit.



His account is as follows: “There is an information coming that Kwesi Nyantakyi is an agent for Hon Kennedy Agyapong in the North East. He granted an interview and said flatly that it was Alan’s issue that was reported to Ken.



“The assault was reported to him and he thought it was his agent. It was thereafter that his attention was drawn,” he pointed out before asking: “As it stands now, what is the word showdown? Is the showdown an agenda?”



Outcome of August 26 primary:



As the end of the August 26 super delegates vote, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.









What will Kennedy Agyapong do now?????? pic.twitter.com/UBQWGPzBeb — Isco (@Saliu_Isco) August 26, 2023

SARA