How I intend to fight corruption - 'President' Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has anchored his campaign on a mantra dubbed Patriotism, Honesty and Discipline (PHD).



Speaking in an interview on UTV’s Mpu Ne Mpu, Kennedy Agyapong who is widely known as an anti-corruption crusader shared his vision to fight graft if he is elected president under the "honesty" aspect of his campaign mantra.



According to him, he will be very strict in ensuring discipline amongst public office holders and will not countenance any form of begging on behalf of individuals found culpable.



“I have told you severally that in my tenure, if you are caught and punished, I won’t heed to pleadings from anyone, be it a pastor, a chief, a politician or my family member,” he stated.



He emphasised that such action will ensure truthfulness among public officers and will eventually lead to a reduction in corruption.



“That will compel everyone to be honest and truthful in the interest of Ghana,” he stated.



Kennedy Agyapong is among 10 individuals approved for the party’s upcoming flagbearer contest.



The party is scheduled to host a special delegates congress on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of candidates from 10 to five before proceeding to a general delegates congress on November 4, 2023, to elect their flagbearer for the 2024 elections.







