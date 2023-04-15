You are here: HomeNews2023 04 15Article 1749677

General News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghanaians 'wrestled' with Nigerians over attempts to 'steal' UCC medical school graduate

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Nathaniel Cudjoe won 16 awards Nathaniel Cudjoe won 16 awards

The long-standing battle between Ghanaians and Nigerians over various issues was reignited this week following attempts by some Nigerians on social media to claim Dr Nathaniel Cudjoe, the University of Cape Coast medical school graduate who bagged 16 of out 22 awards offered at their graduation ceremony.

The latest social media row between the two nations was triggered by a post by a tweep with the username “Durotimi Dawodu Of Lagos” which stated that Nathaniel Cudjoe (wrongly spelt Nathaniel Kudu) was a Nigerian from the Nasawara State who had travelled to Ghana to shatter records at one of Ghana’s most prestigious universities.

“This is just amazing! Nigeria ???????? to the world!! Can we find Nathaniel Kudu from Nassarawa on Twitter and help him reach 100k+ followers? Let's celebrate Nigerian intellects too, not just individuals doing nonsense on the internet! Like Wooooow!”.

His tweet blew, triggering an army of tweets and retweets from Nigerians who were proud that one of their own had travelled to Ghana and decimated academic records in one of Ghana’s universities.

Among the people who fell for the fake news was celebrated musician and producer, Don Jazzy who tweeted “Nathaniel Kudu way”.

The joy of the Nigerians was short-lived as Ghanaian tweeps fought back with the same superior ferociousness to win back Dr Nathaniel Cudjoe from the claws of the Nigerians.

Armed with videos and news publications that details the background of the celebrated graduate, Ghanaians hit back at the Nigerians for yet another attempt to steal something that is proudly Ghanaian.

To the Ghanaians, the latest is another plot by Nigerians to claim credit for something totally Ghanaians just as they did with jollof, hi-life and Azonto dance.

Read some of the tweets below

































Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment