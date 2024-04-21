You are here: HomeNews2024 04 21Article 1927045

General News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghanaians are reacting to the death of Gospel musician KODA

Many Ghanaians are mourning following the sudden death of beloved gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA.

The gospel minister's death has shocked many, and they have taken to various social media platforms to express how devastated they are amidst tributes.

While some have shared his photographs with captions, others who appear to have been rendered speechless could only share a heartbreak emoji to communicate their state of mind following the sudden demise of KODA.

A family source confirmed that KODA passed away early Sunday morning. He is reported to have died on April 21, 2024, after a brief illness, as reported by Metro TV Ghana.

KODA, a cherished figure in the gospel music scene, battled kidney disease for some time, according to attractivemustapha.com.

His music, including hits such as 'Nsempii,' 'Nkwa Abodoo,' 'Yapai,' and 'Adorso,' have become anthems of encouragement and joy for his fans.

