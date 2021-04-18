How Ghana ‘beat’ Nigeria twice in a week: From Twitter to German health HQ

General News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Within a space of a week, Nigerians had reason on social media to twice lambast the Muhammadu Buhari-led government because of Ghana.



More for the first reason than the second, the first being an announcement on Monday by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, that the social media giant had chosen Ghana for their headquarters in Africa.



But Nigerians for good reason like having the biggest population of tweeps (as Twitter users are known), we’re concerned that Ghana was picked ahead of Africa’s most populous nation.



More so when Twitter released six vacancies for the new office – in there was a heavy dose of Nigeria, as for instance, applicants for specific roles having to know the Nigerian political context and also [the] ability to speak pidgin English, which is popular in Nigeria.



For most critics on social media, the official reasons Twitter gave in choosing Ghana did not help matters either - Ghana’s free media space and being host to the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, Twitter said; counted for their choice.



But Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had other unofficial reasons because when asked about the issue, he blamed the media’s de-marketing of Nigeria as the basis on which Twitter opted for Ghana.





As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. 2/3#TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021

Excellent news: Germany ???????? will support launch of a new “German-West African Center for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention “ . It will be located in Ghana ???????? and be part of 8 new centers worldwide to fight global challenges #sciencediplomacy #weareinthistogether ⁦ pic.twitter.com/nv2Yk12XfY — Christoph Retzlaff (@GermanAmbGhana) April 15, 2021