How Church of Pentecost held prayer session for leading NDC member who attacked Labiana CEO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eric Adjei, the Deputy Communications Officer of the Bono Regional National Democratic Congress has questioned the moral effrontery of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana to organize a forum about the incorporation of morality into national development.



Eric Adjei stated that leading members of the New Patriotic Party government who have plunged the country into the current economic quagmire are members of the church of Pentecost and that the church should first correct them.



He attacked the church for condoning wrongdoing, explaining that the Sakumono branch of the church of the Pentecost held prayers for him when he first spoke about the alleged evasion of taxes by the Chief Executive Officer of the La Bianca Group of Companies, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah Hinneh.



“Most of the NPP members who belong to the church of Pentecost are elders of the church. I made a comment about the Labianca woman evading taxes. I was threatened with legal action but I defied him.



“I know a lady who is a member of the Sakumono branch of the church who called me. I like Apostle Nyamekye but because of the statement, they organized prayers that someone was scheming to kill the woman’s company and they mentioned my name.



“They held prayers against me and someone within the church who comes from Dormaa Ahenkro but stays at Sakumono called to inform me about the situation,” he said on Asempa FM.



The 2023 National Development Conference was organized by the Church of Pentecost at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region on July 26, 2023.



The conference, which is on the theme: “Moral vision and national development” brought together key personalities, stakeholders, bodies, and institutions in the country to deliberate on critical issues that border on the country’s development.



Among the speakers at the event were Vice President Dr. Mamoudu Bawumia; Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin; Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo; former President John Agyekum Kufuor; President of Ghana Journalist Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour; Former Minister of Women’s Affairs of Zimbabwe, Dr Olivia Nyembezi Muchena and Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu.



Touching on the theme, former president John Dramani Mahama expressed the concern that the country was fast losing its moral and ethical codes.



"We are faced with an erosion of our traditional values and Westernisation of our societies and adoption of alien cultures imported from elsewhere," he noted.



"What happened to our abhorrence for greed and theft", Mer. Mahama quizzed, saying “Why do we celebrate persons, who today are wealthy with dubious sources of income, and yet society is not concerned about the person's source of income."



He said "ethics have a direct impact on national development", adding that all societies that "have fallen lost their ethics and moral compass."



