How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae

Akwasidae is strictly a colourful cultural affair of the Ashanti Kingdom but it has over the years taken on other aspects of significance.



Political to diplomatic and entertainment aspects have characterised the celebration that sees the Asantehene sitting in state and receiving homage from his subjects and visitors from across the world.



The attendance of sitting and former presidents have often been a major highlight of the usually packed event.



The March 20 celebration of Akwasidae was attended by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was attending on behald of the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He attended along with his wife Samira Bawumia.



Videos making the rounds on social media shows Bawumia and an entourage including about 80 MPs arriving at the event grounds on a bus as they are mobbed by a crowd of party faithful.



Most of the cheering supporters are waving the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag and are wearing branded T-shirts with the Vice President's portrait. He is seen waving back along with the Second Lady.



They later go on to join dignitaries to pay homage to the Asantehene and his sub-chiefs.



