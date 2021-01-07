How Bagbin reacted when Prof Oquaye was named as Speaker in printed inauguration brochure

Politics of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: My News GH

The Government of Ghana faced intense embarrassment when the brochure shared to visiting dignitaries and invited guests to Ghana’s inauguration had the name of Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye as Speaker of Parliament.



A video that has emerged online showed the brochure pages captured the program outline as well the top officers of the Republic of Ghana starting from the President, Vice President, Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice who were all captured accurately but for the speaker.



Actually, the position of Speaker of Parliament for the 8th Parliament went to Former MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Sumana Bagbin of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who was elected Speaker in a closely contested election that saw Prof Oquaye defeated narrowly.



Polling 138 votes, Alban Bagbin won against his predecessor Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye who had 136 votes. One legislator failed to vote.



Upon noticing the mistake, the new speaker Alban Bagbin reportedly smiled about it.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.