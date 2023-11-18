How Asenso-Boakye nearly cost Bawumia's win at Bantama

Politics of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would have lost the NPP presidential primaries in the Bantama Constituency led by Francis Asenso-Boakye but for Henry Kwabena Kokofu's interventions.



Reports suggest that on the night of November 3, 2023, it was clear Kennedy Agyapong would win the Presidential Primaries.



The MP who was leading the campaign in the constituency was said to have divided the polling station executives into old and new which created tension that went against Dr. Bawumia.



Others had personal grievances against the MP, Francis Asenso-Boakye which affected the Bawumia campaign.



Everybody assumed all was well until the very last minute.



Sources say a team deployed by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) boss, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu on the ground discovered the grievances and proceeded to solve them.



Reports say Dr. Kokofu dished out huge sums of money to delegates and party members to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia leading to the victory of Dr. Bawumia by a slim margin.



In the Bantama constituency, Kennedy Agyapong managed 404 votes which are 18 votes less than what Bawumia accrued, 422.



Reports from the constituency indicate that but for Kokofu’s intervention, the result would have gone against Bawumia. This was confirmed by Ralph Kwame Opoku Agyapong on Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Kennedy Agyapong polled numbers in Bantama that shocked many analysts and political watchers who previously expected Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to sail through easily in Bantama.



Overall, Bawumia won the NPP presidential primaries with 61.43% of the total valid votes cast. Ken Agyapong came second with 37.41%.