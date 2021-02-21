General News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

How Appointments Committee can decide on nominees – Inusah Fuseini explains

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has a number of ways it can decide on the fate of ministerial nominees at the end of the vetting process.



The subject of the committee possibly rejecting some nominees has come up strongly. But for a former lawmaker, Inusah Fuseini, it was rather likely that all appointees will be passed.



He, however, explained on Joy FM’s NewsFile program of Saturday, February 20, 2021, which GhanaWeb monitored; that at the committee level members could either pass a nominee unanimously, by consensus, or in the extreme case, vote to recommend that the plenary votes on a nominee.



“The committee can recommend the withdrawal of that person… but the committee normally determines that fate of a nominee on three levels. By consensus, all the 26 members of the committee agree that that ministerial nominee is otherwise qualified to be appointed minister there is consensus, unanimous.



“Some do not agree but they reach a consensus that they must let that person go. The last one is by voting, we call it by division. Some say no we will not approve on the basis of A, B, C, D. Then they put it to a vote, that does not resolve the matter.



“That is the committee’s report and the committee report will now come before the house for debate and then a vote. Immediately at the committee level there is division and there is voting, on the floor of the house there will be voting,” he told NewsFile host Samson Lardy Anyenini.



Vetting of ministerial nominees will continue in the coming week as the legislature undertakes its oversight responsibility over the executive. The current committee has 13 members from each caucus. It is led by first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, MP for Bekwai.