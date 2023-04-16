How Annoh-Dompreh attacked Mahama over a newspaper misreport

General News of Sunday, 16 April 2023

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, recently had cause to critique former President John Dramani Mahama for accusing him of being the cause of the problems in the Minority Caucus.



According to a New Crusading Guide report, Mahama said that Annoh-Dompreh has a lot of influence on NDC MPs and can make them go against the party’s decision to vote for the government on businesses that come before the House.



In his reaction to the purported remarks by Mahama in a Neat FM interview on Friday, April 14, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Annoh-Dompreh described Mahama’s comments as unfortunate.



He also said that the comment of the Mahama is an insult to the NDC MPs.



“What the former president said is not true; I’m not the problem of the NDC in Parliament. His comment is even an insult to NDC MPs. If you say something like this, you are telling the NDC MPs that they don’t know their left from their right.



“It is a very unfortunate statement coming from him... They should look for the source of their problem; I’m not their problem,” he said in Twi.



GhanaWeb has chanced upon Mahama's full engagement at the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency as posted on his Twitter timeline. The former president throughout his address of about 30 minutes addressed party issues and did not mention the MP.



He mentioned the constituency when he hailed their parliamentary aspirants who he asked delegates to support whoever emerges after the primary.



He also promised that in the 2024 polls, it is time to return the seat to the NDC.



"2024 Nsawam-Adoagyiri will be snatched by the NDC. So, Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC, because things aren’t good. Things are bad and so wherever I go, I am given a stone – as a sign of vindication.



"That we spoke and they didn’t hear. It is the traditional sign of vindication of the issues we told but they did not listen," he said to cheers and loud applause.





