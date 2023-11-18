You are here: HomeNews2023 11 18Article 1883294

General News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Alan Kyerematen, Randy Abbey, Asamoah Gyan, others reacted to Ghana 1-0 victory over Madagascar

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ghana defeated Madagascar 1-0 Ghana defeated Madagascar 1-0

A powerful head connection by Inaki Williams to an inch-perfect cross from Gideon Mensah ensured that Ghana got off to a bright start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In what could be described as a game of two halves, the Black Stars after a poor showing in the first half, found their verve and controlled play in the second half, creating but missing some incredible chances in the game played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Inaki Willimas, after fluffing some decent opportunities grabbed the headlines with literally the last meaningful kick of the game to win it for Ghana.

The game started with the Malagasies taking control of the game from the start but it was the Black Stars who slowly warmed up into the game.

The Black Stars were sloppy in attack in the first half as the visitors sat back and relied on long-range shots.

After a barren 45 minutes of action, the Black Stars return from recess with the hope of getting a goal in the game.

A quick substitution that saw Denis Odoi replace Alidu Seidu with Ashimeru replacing Baba Iddrisu gave a lifeline to Ghana’s chances in the game.

Inaki Williams had his first goal in the game denied after he was flagged offside.

But that did not deter him as he kept his hopes alive and in the final minutes of added time, the Athletic Club player found the back of the net.

It was a cross from Gideon Mensah and Inaki Williams was able to move away from his marker to head the ball into the net to score his debut goal for the Black Stars.

The moment the ball rattled the net, Alan Kyerematen tweeted “Goal????????” with three emojis of football.

Randy Abbey in a post-match interview said ““It’s a happy Inaki Williams day. The goal is good for his confidence”.

Kwakye Ofosu tweeted “Inaki's best game for Ghana and he scores a consequential first goal. Ashimeru provided the forward penetration we have lacked for some time".