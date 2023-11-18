How Alan Kyerematen, Randy Abbey, Asamoah Gyan, others reacted to Ghana 1-0 victory over Madagascar

General News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A powerful head connection by Inaki Williams to an inch-perfect cross from Gideon Mensah ensured that Ghana got off to a bright start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



In what could be described as a game of two halves, the Black Stars after a poor showing in the first half, found their verve and controlled play in the second half, creating but missing some incredible chances in the game played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023.



Inaki Willimas, after fluffing some decent opportunities grabbed the headlines with literally the last meaningful kick of the game to win it for Ghana.



The game started with the Malagasies taking control of the game from the start but it was the Black Stars who slowly warmed up into the game.



The Black Stars were sloppy in attack in the first half as the visitors sat back and relied on long-range shots.



After a barren 45 minutes of action, the Black Stars return from recess with the hope of getting a goal in the game.



A quick substitution that saw Denis Odoi replace Alidu Seidu with Ashimeru replacing Baba Iddrisu gave a lifeline to Ghana’s chances in the game.



Inaki Williams had his first goal in the game denied after he was flagged offside.



But that did not deter him as he kept his hopes alive and in the final minutes of added time, the Athletic Club player found the back of the net.



It was a cross from Gideon Mensah and Inaki Williams was able to move away from his marker to head the ball into the net to score his debut goal for the Black Stars.



The moment the ball rattled the net, Alan Kyerematen tweeted “Goal????????” with three emojis of football.



Randy Abbey in a post-match interview said ““It’s a happy Inaki Williams day. The goal is good for his confidence”.



Kwakye Ofosu tweeted “Inaki's best game for Ghana and he scores a consequential first goal. Ashimeru provided the forward penetration we have lacked for some time".





Inaki's best game for Ghana and he scores a consequential first goal.



Ashimeru provided the forward penetration we have lacked for sometime. — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) November 17, 2023

Now you understand why I talk about this guy? pic.twitter.com/eObwnEUm2i — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 17, 2023

Goal????????⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) November 17, 2023

Congratulations to the Black Stars for their well-earned win against Madagascar in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Ghana emerging victorious with a score of 1-0. pic.twitter.com/NHOxdBcfgz — Ministry of Youth & Sports (@moysgovgh) November 18, 2023

Inaki Williams' maiden goal for Ghana ???????? wasn't just a personal triumph; it resonated profoundly with fans, teammates, and the technical staff.



All are happy for him because of his commitment despite the drought — a moment encapsulating pure joy.



???????? #Inaki #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/Z3SJ6Nh0zS — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) November 18, 2023

God bless Inaki Williams for saving boys in Blackstars vs Madagascar match pic.twitter.com/0SK1eNzfcI — code micky (@code_micky) November 17, 2023

Majeed Ashimeru — maker ???? pic.twitter.com/xNE6rNkg2Q — Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) November 17, 2023

Unfortunately I can’t retrieve this again but I put this together on Majeed Ashimeru 8yrs ago. https://t.co/5SEYhSKCuk — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) November 17, 2023

Play your best players who share a special bond ???????? like Muntari & Essien, Gyan & Kwadwo Asamoah, Appiah & Laryea. It makes things easier



Gideon & Ashimeru

Nuamah & Kudus offer that



pic.twitter.com/zW0o47dEij — Kelvin Owusu Ansah (@KelOwusu) November 17, 2023

???????? Majeed Ashimeru barely played football this season, stepped on the pitch and was immediately the best player.



Kept the ball ticking, drove Ghana forward when there was space and his passing was excellent.



It was not a cameo, it was a 45 minute midfield performance. pic.twitter.com/lQgz0uHS0G — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 17, 2023