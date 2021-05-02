How Akufo-Addo, Bawumia’s comments about the cost of living are haunting them

General News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia prior to their election in 2016 blamed the high cost of living in Ghana on the then incumbent Mahama administration.



Then a candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo on February 16, 2012, wrote on his verified Twitter timeline, “The cost of living and the cost of fuel is the highest in Ghana today.”



Dr Bawumia also tweeted, “The prices of basic commodities such as gari, pure water, cement and prices of fuel products had all seen triple-digit increases. #FAML”



Bawumia further wrote in May 2015, “I feel really sad this morning for the ordinary Ghanaian, the hardworking people who have to endure the insensitive decision to increase fuel prices at this time.”



The comments from both the President and the Vice President have been shared on social media by some leading NDC members to remind the duo about what they said in the past.



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an NDC member on May 1, 2021, shared a screenshot of the tweets by the future President and future Vice President and stated:



“These two are solely responsible for the extreme hardships Ghanaians are going through. Don’t brook any excuses from them.”



James Agyenim-Boateng, on the other hand, tweeted, “You put your trust in Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government at your own peril. They promise to reduce taxes and they do the exact opposite.”



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo in addressing workers on May Day said:



“I have taken the decision to freeze salary increments for this year, 2021, for myself as president, the vice president, ministers, deputy ministers, and all appointees of the executive.



It is our modest contribution to reduce the damage to our public revenue and to help hasten our nation’s recovery from the ravages of the pandemic.”









