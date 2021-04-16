How Akuapem Poloo was whisked away in a taxi after being jailed for ninety days

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reporters present at the Accra Circuit Court found it challenging catching glimpse of Akuapem Poloo’s face as the actress disguised herself in a grey hoodie.



The actress, with the help of the security men at the court, attempted to evade the cameras of the media but was only successful in hiding her teary face.



After being handed a ninety-day jail sentence by judge Christiana Cann, Poloo was whisked away in a taxi with the number GB-2196-20.



Poloo held on tightly to the part of the hoodie that covered her face as security officials hurried her to a taxi on the court premises.



GhanaWeb’s reporter at the court premise observed that the actress carried a doleful face indicative of someone who has been weeping.



During the reading of the ruling, Poloo cried out to the judge and pleaded for her not to be sent to prison.



The judge, Christiana Cann assured that her pleas were taking into consideration in the ruling on the matter of her posting obscene pictures on social media.



Meanwhile, her counsel has filed an appeal at the same court, seeking a reversal of the ruling.



Lawyer Andy Vortia argued in a post-sitting interview that the ruling of the court was harsh and exposes the child to all kinds of dangers instead of protecting her.







