How Adom-Otchere triggered Ablakwa to release latest set of allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng

General News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana stirred the hornet’s nest with his editorial on the damning allegations released by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa against secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Reverend Kusi Boateng.



Paul Adom-Otchere in an editorial on his show on Thursday, January 19, 2023 attempted to 'weaken' the allegations published by Okudzeto Ablakwa on his Facebook wall on Monday, January 16, 2022.



In his justification, Adom-Otchere first dealt with the double identity allegation leveled against Kusi Boateng by providing a historical context to why the clergyman was also known by the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. He explained that Kusi Boateng's family were forced to adopt the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi for him after his father was killed during the PNDC revolutionary era.



Adom-Otchere, then displayed nine passports spanning a 23 year period, all with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi to press home the viewpoint that Reverend Kusi Boateng had done nothing wrong.



“Reverend Kusi Boateng grew up in Kumasi and people in Kumasi know. His late father was thought to be a businessman or someone influential in Kumasi. During the revolutionary era, politicians and businessmen were captured.



“Some of them killed, some also got missing. Reverend Kusi Boateng’s father was one of those who was killed in Kumasi during the revolutionary era due to what has come to be known as excesses of the revolution. These excesses of JJ Rawlings’ revolution eliminated his father.



“His father either became a collateral damage or a victim of a sort. When his father was killed, the family, according to the story were worried that the name Kusi Boateng might rub off on the side of the soldiers. They might proceed to eliminate some people. The Kusi Boateng was the old man’s name and he got killed.



“They decided that they were going to change their name and take their maternal name. Adu Gyamfi is their maternal name. So he took Kwabena Adu Gyamfi because he was concerned,” he said.



On Friday, January 20, 2023, first on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV and then on his social media handles, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa released fresh evidence to dismiss the defence by Adom-Otchere and in his view set the records straight on the matter.



Okudzeto Ablakwa, before he disclosed the allegations with the new evidence, announced that he has a full dossier on Reverend Kusi Boateng and that persons who come to rubbish his claim should keep that in mind.



In his latest set of allegations, Okudzeto Ablakwa sought to establish that Reverend Kusi Boateng was actively operating with two different identities.



"As I revealed on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme a while ago; when Paul Adom Otchere claimed on his show last night that Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was advised to use his mother’s name following the demise of his father; what Paul didn’t want Ghanaians to discover is the fact that in addition to the double dates of birth and double TINs; Rev. Kusi Boateng also mystifyingly claims to have two biological mothers.



"On the 13th of August, 2013 when he filled his Taxpayer Registration Form at the GRA under the name Victor Kusi Boateng with a date of birth of September 7, 1971; he declared that his mother’s maiden last name is Ataah, and her first name is Agnes.



"He was subsequently given a Taxpayer Identification Number for his Victor Kusi Boateng name as P0002502682.



“Curiously, on the 24th of March, 2016 he returned to the GRA, this time with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and a date of birth of December 30, 1969. He strangely declared a different biological mother with a maiden last name of Gyamfua and a first name of Yaa.



“This is how he secured another TIN — P000627241X.



“Interestingly, he declared on the forms that he is not a registered taxpayer even though he was and already had a TIN.



“Therefore, from unimpeachable official records, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng miraculously has two biological mothers — Yaa Gyamfua and Agnes Ataah. (See copies attached)”, he posted on social media.



