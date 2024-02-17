How ‘2024 Africa Games’ saved sports minister in Val's Day reshuffle – Report

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Reports inside the seat of government, Jubilee House, suggest one minister who narrowly escaped the 14th February reshuffle was Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.



Close advisors of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suggested the embattled minister be allowed to focus fully on the 13th African Games.



Ghana is hosting the prestigious sporting event, showcasing Ghana’s commitment to hosting a world-class tournament with preparation all set.



President Akufo-Addo a week ahead of the reshuffle, had officially commissioned the Borteyman Sports Complex, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s preparations for the games.



Reports had suggested the minister should be given the sack after an abysmal Black Stars performance at the just-ended African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The minister supervised a total expenditure of over US$3 million on the Stars doomed campaign that lasted less than 2 weeks with local camping in Kumasi and flights to Ivory Coast borne by CAF.



During the commissioning of the Borteyman Sports Complex, the Yagaba Kubore lawmaker emphasized Ghana's readiness to host the continent.



The Sports Complex has state-of-the-art facilities and will host seven competitive sports.



Table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon.



Notably, four of these disciplines – table tennis, tennis, triathlon, and badminton – will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, adding an extra layer of excitement and importance to the event.



It has a 1,000-seater capacity aquatic centre featuring a 10-lane competition swimming pool alongside a 10-lane warm-up pool.



It also had a 1,000-seater multi-purpose Sports Hall stands ready to host a myriad of events, while a temporary dome accommodating 500 spectators adds further flexibility to the venue.



Tennis enthusiasts will be thrilled by the five-court complex, which includes a prestigious 1,000-seater Centre Court.



The Borteyman Sports Complex also has a six-lane warm-up athletics track and a FIFA-standard football training field ensuring athletes have access to top-notch training and competition venues.