Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner lauds Ghanaian watchmaker for exceptional craftsmanship

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: Nii Marmah, Contributor

The Mayor of Houston-USA, Sylvester Turner has commended a leading watch manufacturing brand in Africa based in Ghana, for their exceptional craftsmanship and bespoke designs.



Speaking at the Afro-Expo event held in Houston, Texas from September 13 to 14, 2023, Mayor Turner in his address underlined the significance of fostering economic growth and forging stronger ties between Africa and the USA through trade.



The US Mayor also expressed his appreciation to Caveman Watches for making a specially designed watch tailored for him.



He noted the remarkable quality of the watch which he said has garnered admiration from many wherever he wore it and highlighted the brand's excellence in the world of horology.



“There are still significant opportunities between Africa and USA and this could be realised through increased collaboration and strengthened trade ties while fostering economic growth,” the Mayor said.



The Afro-Expo event held in Houston-USA is aimed at fostering collaboration and partnerships between African and US businesses.



It also provided a platform to promote economic growth relationships and share expertise.



