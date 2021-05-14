Houses submerged after heavy downpour at Damango

Regional News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Class FM

A heavy downpour in the early morning of Thursday, 13 May 2021 submerged a number of houses in Damongo in the Savannah Regional capital.



The rains which started at about 12 am lasted for hours flooding several parts of the Savannah Regional capital.



A tricycle in one of the suburbs was washed away by the floodwaters.



Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation were at the affected homes to examine the extent of the damage.



Meanwhile, the Fufulso- Damongo road was also flooded at Achubunyor, a farming community near Damongo denying passengers access to cross to both sides.



Passenger cars were unable to ply the road.







