Housekeeper sentenced for preparing to commit robbery

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: GNA

The Accra Circuit Court Six has sentenced a 27-year-old housekeeper to ten years in jail with hard labour for attempting to rob his employer of two cars.



Elijah Nagbo pleaded guilty with explanation to preparation for robbery and was convicted and sentenced accordingly.



His alleged accomplice, Joel, is on the run.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye stated that the complainant, Mr Awuah Amponsah, is a building contractor and Tantra Hill resident.



Nagbo was a housekeeper who lived with the complainant and his family.



He said that on March 7, 2024, the complainant received a phone call from an unknown person claiming that Nagbo had conspired with others to rob him of his Honda CR-V, Toyota Corolla, and KIA Cerato vehicles with registration numbers GW 4895-18, GR 8713-23, and GN 9609-13 and sell them in Tema.



DSP Nyamekye said the complainant reported the situation to the police, which resulted in Nagbo's arrest for investigation.



The prosecution said Nagbo admitted to the crime in his cautionary statement and named Joel as an accomplice.



DSP Nyamekye said the investigation revealed that Nagbo was a housekeeper for the complainant since November 2023 and he had previously talked with Joel, his old-time friend at Jasikan in the Oti Region but now a resident of Ashaiman, and they planned to rob his employer of his vehicles.



He said that, to carry out their plan, Nagbo invited Joel to the complainant's residence in February 2024, photographed the vehicles, and forwarded them to a buyer in Tema.



The police also discovered that the plan was to kidnap the complainant and his wife and hold them in their room because they were frail and elderly.



Nagbo was also aware of where the keys to those vehicles were kept, DSP Nyamekye told the court.



