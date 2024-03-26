Houseboy remanded over 'murder' of son of late NPP stalwart Prof Adu Boahen

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: GNA

A Kaneshie District Court has remanded into police custody Mark Forson, a houseboy accused of murdering Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen, the son of the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen.



Forson was provisionally charged with murder and had his plea preserved by the court.



The prosecution, led by Inspector Isaac K. Buabeng, prayed the court to remand Forson because the court had the jurisdiction to do so.



According to Inspector Buabeng, the police were investigating the matter and the accused, when granted bail, may not appear to stand trial.



The defence counsel told the court presided over by Nana A. A. Owusu-Omenyo that the accused should be granted bail because he voluntarily walked to the police station when he was summoned.



According to the defence counsel, his client also answered all questions relating to the matter before the court.



The counsel said the accused person when granted bail would appear to stand trial.



The Court, after listening to the defence and the prosecution, declined the bail and remanded the accused person to reappear on April 15.



The complainant is a surgeon at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and a friend to the deceased, Dr Christopher Adu Boahen.



The prosecution said the accused person, Mark Forson, was the house boy of the deceased person.



On February 11, 2024, the complainant, after some days, decided to visit his friend in his apartment, while reaching the door of the deceased, he perceived an unusual smell.



The prosecution said the complainant then proceeded to the deceased’s room and found him lying on his bed dead.



The court heard that the complainant immediately proceeded to the East Legon Police Station and lodged a complaint.



According to the Prosecutor, the Police proceeded to the scene of the crime and saw the deceased lying on his bed with a rope around his neck which suggested foul play.



It said the body was conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The prosecution said on March 14, 2024, the accused person Mark Forson was arrested for his involvement in the murder of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen.



The prosecution said the investigation was ongoing.