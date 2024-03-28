Houseboy held for Adu Boahen's son's murder

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: GNA

A Kaneshie District Court has remanded Mark Forson, a houseboy accused of murdering Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen, the son of the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen. Forson, provisionally charged with murder, had his plea preserved by the court.



The prosecution, led by Inspector Isaac K. Buabeng, prayed the court to remand Forson, asserting that it had jurisdiction to do so and citing ongoing police investigations. Inspector Buabeng expressed concern that if granted bail, the accused might not appear for trial.



The defence counsel argued for bail, stating that Forson voluntarily presented himself at the police station when summoned and cooperated fully.



The counsel assured the court that if granted bail, Forson would attend trial.



However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court declined bail and remanded Forson to reappear on April 15.



The complainant, a surgeon at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and a friend of the deceased, found Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen dead in his apartment on February 11, 2024, after noticing an unusual smell near the door.



The complainant discovered the deceased lying dead on his bed and promptly reported to the East Legon Police station.



According to the prosecution, the police arrived at the scene to find the deceased with a rope around his neck, suggesting foul play.



The body was then taken to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



On March 14, 2024, Mark Forson, the accused, was arrested in connection with the murder of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen. The prosecution stated that investigations are ongoing.