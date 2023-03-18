House of Faith Ministries to celebrate 70th Anniversary of Rev. Alfred Nyamekye and wife

General News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

House of Faith Ministries (World Missions Church) will be celebrating the 70th birthday of its Founder, Rev Alfred Boakye Nyamekye and his wife Rev. Dr. Esther Boakye Nyamekye on March 26, 2023.



The special thanksgiving service which will be held at the House of Faith Ministries, Central church at Suame roundabout in Kumasi on March 26, will be attended by all sons and daughters, and pastors of House of Faith Ministries worldwide.



The All white Service shall also have in attendance several Senior Ministers of the Gospel from across the globe who have been working with the couple these past decades.



Even before the scheduled date of celebration of the couple whose obedience to the assignment of God for them is worth emulating, testimonies have began pouring in about how they have been a source of blessings to numerous people around the globe.



Please find below abridged profiles of Rev. & Rev. Dr. Alfred &Esther Boakye Nyamekye:







REV. ALFRED NYAMEKYEH’S PROFILE

Rev. Alfred Nyamekyeh is the General Overseer of House of Faith Ministries (World Missions Church), a global network of churches committed to missions, church planting, and leadership training.



Having been in evangelism and missionary work for more than 40 years, Rev. Alfred plants churches in Africa, USA and other parts of the world.



He founded the World Missions Foundation in 2005 and is the president of Atlantic Ministerial College in Kumasi, Ghana.



He is also the African Representative of Association of International Missions Agency based in the United States.



As one of the pioneers of Pentecostal-charismatic renewal in Kumasi - Ghana through the Faith Convention for which he is an Executive Board Member, Alfred was the principal of Faith School of Evangelism; the bible college offshoot of Faith Convention Renewal Movement.



He serves on the Apostolic Council of New Life Providence Church in Virginia Beach – USA.



Alfred is a mentor to many emerging ministers in Ghana and around the world.

Rev. Alfred lives in Kumasi, with his wife Esther. They are parents to four children and have five grandchildren.







Profile of Rev. Dr. Esther Nyamekye



Rev Dr. Esther Nyamekyeh is an Evangelist, and a celebrated Christian musician whose music ministry has had a global impact on many lives.



A native of Kwabre Kenyasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Esther was born at Kumasi where she had her basic and elementary education.



She began her secondary education at Labone Sec. School in Accra and completed at Yaa Asantewaa Girls Secondary School, Kumasi in 1972. Esther went on to Sullivan Business College, Louisville Kentucky (USA), where she studied Professional Executive Secretary (Secretarial Administration) from 1974 to 1976.



Starting out as a corporate career woman upon her return to Ghana, Esther worked with Bikkai Pharmacy in Kumasi for a couple of years.



However, from the very moment she gave her life to Christ in the 1970’s as a young lady, she knew she wanted to devote majority of her working life to preaching the word of God. She therefore entered full-time ministry as a Christian Music Minister from the early 1980’s ministering in churches, conferences, schools and crusades both in Ghana and abroad.



Upon the release of her first album in 1989 “Ofr3 a Yesu Afer3”, Esther became a household name and went on to release so many inspiring songs. Some of these are “)ne y3n adi no yie, Awurade ne me hw3fo, Wo amma me anwu” amongst others. She has seven albums to her credit.



In 1989, Esther completed her theological studies in Evangelism and Christian Leadership from the Faith School of Evangelism and was later ordained as a pastor of House of Faith Ministries, Kumasi in June 1992.



Alongside her music career, Esther has impacted the lives of many women though her pastoral ministry. As the women’s director of the House of Faith women ministry, she has successfully overseen the women ministry of the church for several years. Under her tutelage, she has spearheaded the organization of many impactful seminars and conventions, which has transformed the lives of many people especially women in and out of her church. Her regular open air evangelistic assignments has brought many into the saving knowledge of Christ.



She is also a seasoned radio evangelist who has ministered on many radio stations in Ghana and outside Ghana. Additionally, she has made a cameos on the Turning Point Show on Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), USA and many other networks globally.

Esther, is married to Rev. Alfred Nyamekyeh the General overseer of House of Faith Ministries. Their union has been blessed with four amazing children and five grandchildren. She also has many adopted children.



Rev. Esther Nyamekyeh has received numerous accolades and honors for her excellent contribution made in her professional career and certifications from academia. Prominent among them is a doctorate award from the Pan African Bible Seminary an accredited institution to the Association of International Christian Colleges and Seminaries, Missouri, USA in affiliation with Alpha Christian University. Some of her other awards are; LIFE TIME AWARD WINNER (UNITY AWARDS 2003), LEGENDARY GOSPEL AWARDS (GOSPEL LEGEND MUSIC AWARD 2016), WOMEN IN WORSHIP’S HONOURING & TIMELESS AWARD 2020, amongst many others.