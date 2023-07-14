House of Chiefs declares war on 'evil' LGBTQ+, says it's abomination

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

National House of Chiefs has described as evil and an abomination to the cultural values of Ghana, the LGBTQ+ discourse and activities that gained attention in the country.



The President of the house, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, said the act is alien to the cultural values and traditions of Ghana since God created man and woman to occupy the earth and procreate and for that reason, they will not entertain it.



Speaking at the general meeting of the house today, Thursday, 13 July 2023, in Kumasi, he said there is only male and female gender and no other gender, adding that "the Christian holy book, the Bible, Muslims' Qur'an, and our traditions and customs affirm this fact".



"It is, therefore, an abomination and against all our cultural values as Ghanaians to allow others to import into our country, anything contrary to the above values that we cherish or we've cherished over the century".



"We, the chiefs and our subjects, declare that they will not allow any group to propagate any cause, conduct, or behaviour called LGBTQ+ or similar, be it a man marrying a man or a woman marrying a woman or in any other form in Ghana".



"This is an abomination, and we declare it as immoral and an affront, and an infringement of our cherished values", the top chief said.



"We call on the police and other relevant institutions not to allow this abomination into the shores of our beloved country; of course, we are not calling only on the police, we're calling on ourselves, too," he said.



Ogyeahoho who doubles as the paramount chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso traditional area, therefore, called on Ghanaians to support the chiefs to uphold the decency and sacredness of the nation's culture, values, and traditions.



For his part, the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, said the LQBTQ+ is alien to Ghana and he also opposes it.



He said the ministry will do everything to protect the nation's traditions and make sure that the nation does not buy into any alien tradition.