Regional News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: GNA

Hoteliers must know identities of clients - Police

Hoteliers have been advised to install CCTV cameras at designated places in the hotel premises

Hoteliers in Ghana environs have been advised by the Ghana Police Service to check the identities of lodgers to prevent the use of their premises for criminal activities.



Chief Superintendent Michael Amankwah Boateng, Tema Community One District Police Commander, gave the advice during the seventh General Meeting of the Ghana Progressive Hotels Association (GHAPROHA) in Tema.



Chief Supt. Boateng said it was important to check and key-in the official details of clients for easy identification adding perpetrators of crimes often lodged in various hotels, and guest houses to plan and strategize on their activities.



“Such criminals disguise themselves and give false details to hotels front desk without issuing any proper national ID cards for full registration in lodgers register, ”he said, adding that, “When these people come to your outfits, they will mention names like stranger, cobra, killers etc. Please don’t accept these people. Why do you allow someone to lodge at your hotel giving his name as stranger? Don’t do it even for the money. "





He also urged hoteliers to install Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at designated places in the hotel premises to help ensure security and identify criminals.



He asked them to employ well trained and qualified security personnel and front desk officers to man their facilities, saying some investigations conducted into activities of some criminals revealed that some security guards and front desk workers at various hotels were their accomplices who on spied clients to be victimized.



The Community One District Police Commander asked hotel workers to be vigilant as they reported suspicious characters to the Police, saying, “hotel employees should be trained to be able to unmask vigilante gangs, hoodlums and robbers who sometimes come to lodge in hotels disguised as business men”.



Mr Charles Kwaku Buabin, Tema Regional Director, Ghana Tourism Authority, tasked hoteliers to continue to put in place the right COVID-19 protocols such as handwashing set, creating of isolation areas, no face mask no entry, among others at their out fits.



Reacting to the unwillingness of some clients to register fully their details in the lodgers' register, Mr. Buabeng said the GTA was looking into a communiqué that would make it compulsory for all hotel occupants to issue national ID cards before lodging adding that refusal to do so mean one could not be lodged in.



Reverend Emmanuel Gyadda Asandor, National First Vice of GHAPROHA said, the association pledged for peace in the coming elections, and assured the police that hoteliers would play their role to ensure peace in the general elections.





Rev. Asandor gave the assurance that hotel rooms would not be rented out to party faithful whose aim was to cause confusion by hiding ballot papers and other unacceptable items.

