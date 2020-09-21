General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Hospitals deserted as nurses, midwives strike over service conditions

Some hospitals across the country have been deserted following the ongoing strike by Midwives and Nurses.



Hospitals monitored by StarrFM.com.gh including the Ashaiman Polyclinic and the Komfo Anokye Hospital Triage area were visibly empty with skeletal staff moving around.



Starr News sources say the Ghana Registered and Midwives Association has set up a task force to ensure compliance of the strike by members.



Nurses and midwives across the country are beginning a strike today Monday, September 21,2020 over their service conditions.



It comes after the failure of government to agree with the health workers on their demand for improved conditions of service.



A press release by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association noted “having reconvened in the meetings held on 15th and 16th September 2020 the posture of the Employer changed for the better but did not meet the expectation of the majority of Nurses, Midwives, Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anaesthetists in Ghana.”



The statement, therefore, directed its members to stay away from work until the outstanding issues are addressed with their employer.



Meanwhile, an Accra High Court on Friday granted an interlocutory injunction application by the National Labour Commission against the strike.



The move by the court presided by Justice Frank Aboagye Rockson is to stop the health workers from their industrial action.





