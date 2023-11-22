Hopeson predicts mass resignation in NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Hopeson Adorye, one of four expelled members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), claims his voting pattern would alter in the 2024 national elections.



The former Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of airports planned to vote for Alan Kyerematen in the presidential election and an NPP parliamentary candidate.



However, the party’s decision to oust him has made him reevaluate his voting habits.



He has since proclaimed his support for Alan Cash, as he is affectionately known, in the presidential election and for an NDC parliamentary candidate.



He also denied being fired by the party, as stated in a statement made by the General Secretary, Justin Koduah Frimpong.



He claimed to be aware of the provisions of the party’s constitution and the fact that declaring his support for the former Trade and Industry Minister means he automatically forfeits his membership of the NPP.



“You don’t need to write to inform me that I have forfeited my membership, because I am already aware. Do you think the others including former General Secretary, Ohene Ntow, are not aware about the party’s structure and constitution? The letter they wrote is just a waste of time,” he stressed.



He also stated that the 2024 elections will be between the NPP and the Movement for Change, rather than the NPP and the NDC.



As a result, he has requested that the General Secretary draught numerous letter heads, as he (Adorye) is free to say whatever he wants.



“The General Secretary should get a lot of letter heads down, because he is going to write a lot of letters. I have my freedom. I decide where I should belong to,” he said.



“Who in the party can say that he is more loyal to NPP than me before I decided to support Alan Kyerematen? Who? When people are dissing the party who runs to the radio, television and defend the party? When the top hierarchy is being attacked, who goes to defend them? Please that one should not come in at all,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, he has predicted that mass resignations will rock the NPP in the run-up to the 2024 elections.



He also indicated that over 5 million individuals are prepared to express their support for Alan.