Hopeson Adorye granted bail after threatening MCE

Hopeson Adorye, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso Constituency

Defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso constituency has been granted police enquiry bail after he was arrested by the Tema Regional Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday.



Hopeson Adorye was arrested for allegedly threatening the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kpone-Katamanso, Solomon Appiah, with death via a voice message on WhatsApp.



The MCE reported the matter to the Kpone police station on December 6, 2020, which led to the arrest of Hopeson Adorye on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 12 pm.



Daily Graphic reports that the police have since commenced an investigation into the matter.



Hopeson Adorye contested the Kpone-Katamanso parliamentary election but lost to the National Democratic Congress’ Joseph Akuerteh Tettey.



Joseph Akuerteh Tettey polled 51,755 votes while Mr Adorye polled 39,546 votes.

