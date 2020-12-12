Politics of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: The Herald

Hopeson Adorye accuses Kpone-Katamanso MCE of bribing constituents to reject him

Defeated Parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye

Defeated Parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has accused his Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Solomon Tettey Appiah of sabotaging his campaign hence his embarrassing defeat.



According to Hopeson Adorye, the MCE gave out Ghs50 to constituents and asked them to vote "skirt and blouse" in the constituency.



He lost his seat to the incumbent National Democratic Congress's (NDC), Joseph Akuetteh Tetteh.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Atinka News'Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, who was stationed at the Nima residence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, Hopeson Adorye noted that his MCE tried every means possible to stop him from winning.



" I do not have any issue with him, I do not know why he did that. He shared Ghs50 to the constituents and asked them to vote for Akufo-Addo and vote for the NDC candidate in the constituency".



Asked why he believed his own MCE would work towards his defeat, Hopeson Adorye explained that the MCE, Solomon Tetteh, has failed woefully in trying to win the Kpone Katamanso seat.



Interestingly, Mr. Adorye, months to the election boasted he was going to surprise everyone counting on the fact that he was an Ewe and had lived in the constituency.



He talked about installing streetlights in the community among others and that residents will reciprocate his magnonity.



But his opponent accused him of hyping his importance saying promised the community a school bus which never came although he had stood by one saying it was its on its way to the constituency, but it never arrived.



Mr. Addorye was once NDC but defected to NPP of alleged disagreement with Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, the outgoing MP who is now a chief Katamanso.

