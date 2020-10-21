Politics of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Hopeful Hopeson Adorye confident of victory in December polls

Hopeson Adorye during the launch of the campaign

Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Hopeson Adorye is hopeful of beating his closest contender in the December parliamentary elections with a minimum of ten thousand votes.



Though the New Patriotic Party is yet to win the parliamentary seat in that constituency, Mr. Adorye is confident that overturning the more than 3500 votes with which the party’s 2016 Parliamentary Candidate, Solomon Tettey Appiah lost to the incumbent, the NDC’s Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo in the 2016 polls, is within reach.



“Always I’ve been saying that I’m going to win this seat with not less than 10,000 votes,” said Mr. Adorye in a post-campaign launch interview at Kpone.



The NPP candidate’s election 2020 campaign launch at Kpone over the weekend brought together several national and constituency executives to the Methodist Park where thousands of anxious party supporters and constituents gathered.



As part of his plans to industrialize Kpone-Katamanso, Mr. Adorye said his major priority will be the construction of major roads in the town.



“Like I said, I want Kpone to be a commercial town and it can only be a commercial town when a road passes through the town proper,” the NPP Candidate said, adding that he would complete all ongoing roads during his first term as Member of Parliament.



The aspiring legislator who derives his inspiration from the NPP’s feat chalked in the 2016 parliamentary elections when it overturned a 17,000 deficit in 2012 to win the La-Dadekotopon seat with some 1500 votes said the party is poised to break the 28-year-old jinx to win the Kpone-Katamanso seat for the first time.



National Organizer, Sammy Awuku, National Youth Organizer, Nana Boakye, National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul-Aziz Haruna Futa, MCEs and other Parliamentary Candidates, graced Sunday’s occasion which saw Electoral Area Campaign Managers take their turns to pledge their support for Mr. Adorye.



Though the NPP is yet to claim the seat since 1992, Hopeson Adorye believes he has won many hearts with a series of interventions he has undertaken in the constituency.



Additionally, he promised to ensure that the constituency gets its fair share of job placements in key state institutions such as the military, police, fire service, immigration, CEPS, etc. provided they meet all set criteria, as well as provide opportunities for musicians and young footballers in his constituency.



While his personal intervention has ensured water provision for some areas, the aspiring legislator said ongoing construction works on certain roads in the constituency including the Apollonia City road, underscored government and President Akuffo Addo's commitment to the development of the area.



National Organizer, Sammy Awuku urged the people to vote massively for the party’s Parliamentary Candidate, Hopeson Adorye and the party’s 2020 Presidential Candidate, Nana Akuffo Addo as nothing was going to stop their victory.



“Nothing can stop an NPP victory in December,” Sammy Awuku stressed.



According to him, though Mr. Mahama had risen through the ranks as an assemblyman through various ministerial appointments to President, he did very little as president and called on the populace to reject his candidature and urged supporters of the party to share its messages.



National Youth Organizer of the party, Nana Boakye while noting that the 2020 elections portend the destiny of the country, reminded the electorate of the implications of voting for certain candidates and urged them to continue to renew the mandate of President Akuffo Addo in the December elections.



To him, President Akuffo Addo had done enough in the delivery of his promises including 1V1D, 1D1F, NABCO, free electricity and water for the citizenry and urged them to retain their hope in the NPP.



Other speakers including Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom, Regional Secretary, Nii Odarlai Parker and Deputy Communications Director, Richard Nyamah, criticized the Mahama-led administration for failing to do what the NPP has done in four years.



According to the executives, the campaign was not only limited to Kpone-Katamanso but targeting 24 out of the seats 34 seats in the region.

He urged the party’s supporters to work harder as the president had done a lot and therefore deserved a second term.



They also criticized the outgoing MP for the area, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo for superintending over bad roads and poor infrastructure in the constituency.



Electoral area campaign managers of the party took turns to welcome the NPP Candidate as the man to save Kpone-Katamanso from the clutches of the NDC and underdevelopment.

