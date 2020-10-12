General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: thepublisheronline.com

'Hope Clean Ghana' CEO wins big at Humanitarian Awards Ghana 2020

Mr Asiedu with his plaque and certificate

Founder and President of ‘Hope Clean Ghana’, Prince Asiedu has emerged as the Best SDG 6 Advocate Of The Year for his humanitarian works at the 2020 edition of the Humanitarian Awards Ghana.



The event, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, October 3, 2020 by the Humanitarian Awards Ghana (HAG) was to recognize the Foundation's several humanitarian activities in the country under the theme: “Celebrating Change Makers.”



The ceremony was aimed at identifying, recognizing and awarding extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people, nature and society in Ghana and beyond.



The award was in recognition of Mr. Asiedu’s dedicated and meritorious services to the improvement of better environmental sanitation for all Ghanaians.



For his prize, Mr. Asiedu received a plague and certificate for his distinguished and exceptional achievements towards improving the lives of others and human welfare.



He beat off competition from Alex Akhibe, Anthony Kudzo, Sarah Nkansah Boateng and Scholastica Tiwaah Nsiah to walk home with the biggest award on the night.



Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Asiedu expressed excitement, saying “I’m pleased and honored”.



He said the award was in recognition of the important work his team members and organization do in improving healthy environment, promoting quality and inclusion education on keeping better Ghana.



“The win means a lot, all thanks to the Most High and secondly to my dedicated team, they’ve been phenomenon, dedicated and loyal to the growth of the campaign of better sanitation in all areas in the country. The dream is gradually becoming a reality, and I am happy. This recognition of award winning would go a long way in securing the group on a more progressive stand."



“The more work is about to begin. We would go all over the country to educate on sanitation. We’ve seen many groups of such over the period, what makes mine more different is the fact that, we are more concern on the education part. You can’t clean communities and refuse to add education to it, it’s difficult from the beginning but on gradual note, the education goes for the people. They listen and stop the damaging the environment with dirt among other things that ends up bringing sickness allover," he noted.



He added, “The agenda towards the sustainable development goals (SDGs) is more on progress. Ghana must and should benefit from the aim. We have to enforce laws to work, we need it. The citizens will stop defecating everywhere unnecessary among other things if the punishment is established in ways of making progress with the laws. They are left to do more if no punishment is enhanced on them. I call on leaders of the country; specifically the Sanitation Ministry to make more avenues on the laws to put a stop and make room to achieve the cleanest city applauds. With what we seem to do, it won’t take us to that achievement.”



Touching on Ghana’s upcoming elections in December 2020, Mr. Asiedu asked Ghanaians to uphold the aura of peace the country enjoys.



“For some of us who haven’t experienced political instability before, let the COVID-19 lockdown serves as a salutary lesson to us. Only two to three weeks stay-at-home order, we became restive and felt like a huge millstone hanged around our necks.



“This should tell us that we cannot sacrifice the peace and freedom we have on the altar of political expediency. The resounding call I want to make is that all of us must value the one life that we have to live,” Mr. Asiedu emphasised.



Since the establishment of the group, Mr. Asiedu and his hardworking members have engaged in several projects across the country. The first of it kind was seen in Koforidua, the main lorry station in the town was seen with massive work of cleaning and education on September, 2019.



It then moved to the capital city, the Kaneshie market as well felt and experienced the hardwork and massive educational policies of the group.

On November 2019, the group in a statement charged President Akufo-Addo to demonstrate in practical terms his commitment to fighting insanitary issues in the country.



The group in a statement then urged the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to as a matter of urgency implement the sanitation bye laws with immediate.



On the surface, Prince Asiedu is an accomplished Procurement and Environmental analyst. He also doubles as a researcher and always on top of his work.



Mr. Prince Asiedu is so efficient at his job that he considers himself as a "Procurement and Environmental whisperer."



Prince has the ability to take unhealthy portfolios and transform them into healthy and thriving ones. Because of his skills, Prince can produce productive and long-lasting results for high-level clients.



He owns Hope Clean Ghana as an NGO and Hope Clean Enterprise as cleaning services. He provides consultant service for cleaning agencies and others who approach him.

