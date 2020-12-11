General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Hooligans disturbing peace in Northern Region will be crashed – Salifu Saeed

Northern Region Minister, Salifu Saeed

The Northern Region Minister, Salifu Saeed, has indicated that the security will deal severely with any individual or group of persons whose actions seek to undermine the peace and security that the Region has enjoyed prior to the elections.



Reacting to disturbances by some rampaging youth in Tamale on Thursday, December 10, leading to the firing of warning shots, the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) cautioned that anyone arrested for any disturbances will be dealt with decisively.



He also added that REGSEC will not tolerate any interference from any quarters in dealing with people arrested for their actions.



“We call for restraint and also assure everyone that the security agencies are in control of the metropolis and that people should feel free to go about their normal duties. We will ensure that Northern Region remains peaceful.”



He appealed to chiefs, opinion leaders, and religious leaders in the Region to intervene to find a lasting solution to the disturbances.



“We cannot allow the toils and sacrifices made by the government and the people of Dagbon to be tampered with by anyone and I have instructed the security to deal with such characters who will want to derail the progress made.”



There was tension in the capital of the Northern Region, Tamale, as some youth believed to be supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) went on a rampage, burning car tyres.



The disturbances have been linked to NDC leader John Dramani Mahama’s refusal to accept the presidential results of the just-ended elections as declared by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



Meanwhile, military and police patrols have been beefed up in the Region to protect lives and properties.

