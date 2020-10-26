Crime & Punishment of Monday, 26 October 2020

Hoodlums shoot 42-year-old Chinese man over GH¢4,100

Some hoodlums at Ahodwo in the Ashanti region have shot a Chinese man identified as Ting Tiant over an amount of GH¢4,100.



The 42-year-old man was attacked in a broad-daylight while transacting business with a mobile money vendor at the Atinga Junction in Kumasi on October 20, 2020.



According to a Daily Guide report, the four strong men who were on two motorbikes robbed and shot the Chinese man at the roadside.



The criminals then snatched the bag of the man which contained GH¢4,100 and shot him without any provocation.



The victim was, however, rushed to the New Cross Hospital Ahodwo for treatment.



The criminals absconded before the police got to the crime scene; however, there were pellets and bloodstains in the area.



The investigation has started, but the police are yet to arrest any suspects in connection to the robbery case.

