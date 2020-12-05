General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Hoodlums behind Ayawaso West Wuogon brutalities didn’t belong to any security agency – IGP

Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Bonuah

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Mr. James Oppong-Bonuah has disclosed the perpetrators of the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election did not belong to any state security agency.



“From our committee meetings, it turned out these people did not belong to any security agency,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday, December 3, 2020.



Against that backdrop, the Ghana Police Service in collaboration with other Security Agencies in the country will deploy adequate personnel to the various polling stations across the country.



The IGP indicated that on the day of voting, there will not be the presence of officials of the National Security at the various polling station impressing on citizens to report if any such operative comes to the polling station.



To him, the work of the National Security Operative is not at a polling station and therefore if they will be at the Polling station, then they will be there to vote and nothing elese.



“Security at the polling station is not the duty of the National Security. National Security has no right to be there,” he said emphatically.





