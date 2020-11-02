General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Honour political fathers, don’t insult them out of ignorance – Korankye Ankrah

File Photo: From L-R - Former President Rawlings, John A Kufour, President Akufo-Addo and John Maham

Founder and leader of the Royal House Chapel Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah has cautioned Ghanaians to desist from insulting persons who have held political office for political expediency.



According to Rev Ankrah, every Ghanaian leader has contributed to the country’s development and they must, therefore, be honoured and not denigrated because of politics.



Delivering a sermon at the Royal House Chapel on Sunday, 1 November 2020, Rev Ankrah outlined the projects done by previous Ghanaian leaders to his congregation and called on Ghanaians to honour them.



He said: “I used to preach in Ho prisons, crusades and it will take me four hours to drive from Accra to Ho because the road was bad. One day, I was driving on the road and saw that the road was done and it took two hours and I said ‘who did this road? They said Rawlings and I said oh wow at least the father is doing something.’



“Are you saying Rawlings didn’t do anything? University of Development Studies (UDS) do you know who established that university? He won a certain price, $50,000, that was the seed money that he used to establish that university. And thank God for successive governments, they’ve come to continue it. There’s Wa campus, Navrongo campus and so on.



“Somebody laid the foundation and that person is called the father. You don’t kill fathers, you honour fathers.



“You honour the anointing and grace that is upon fathers. If you’ve ever sat on radio and insulted a spiritual father, somebody who has laboured for the gospel of this nation…election after election you sit on radio and you have ever dared raised your tongue against a father, go back and apologise…if you have gone on radio, TV, to insult a political father go and apologise before God’s anger comes on you.”



He continued: “Are you saying J.A Kufuor hasn’t done anything for this nation? It’s a lie. You don’t mean it.



“The N1, Kufuor started it, Circle-Kumasi road it was Kufuor’s time but because of political ignorance, political ingratitude, you say [he’s done nothing].



“You say John Mahama hasn’t done anything for this nation? That’s a lie. He was able to stabilise electricity and power before he left office.



“John Mahama did roads, let’s stop this hypocrisy and childishness.



“you say the sitting President Akufo-Addo hasn’t done anything? Go and check the hospitals he’s built, go and check the roads he has added.



“Because of him, there are people who are going to school free today - Free SHS.”





