Honour Rawlings by voting for NDC - Oforikrom PC

The late Jerry John Rawlings with some NDC executives

The Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oforikrom Constituency, Henry Osei Akoto, has appealed to Ghanaians to honour party founder Jerry John Rawlings by voting massively for the NDC in next month’s general elections.



Mr Akoto believes the massive love shown to the late President and his family would translate into sympathy votes for the NDC.



Ghana’s longest-serving head of state was pronounced dead on Thursday, November 12 after a short illness.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Friday, November 13, the Oforikrom PC for NDC told host Kofi Asante Ennin that he believes “the demise of President Rawlings is a good sign of victory for the party”.



Baba Atta, as he is popularly known, called on Ghanaians especially Asanteman to show their love to the former president through massive votes.



He further explained that almost all the physical infrastructure within Kumasi and Ashanti Region were spearheaded by the former president during his tenure in office.



Citing major roads within the city, hospitals, and electrification amongst other projects, he said all were his brainchild.









