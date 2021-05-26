Honeymoon period is over – Bagbin warns MPs

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament has expressed hope that the just ended recess period enjoyed by Members of Parliament has reinvigorated them and charged them for the task ahead.



Parliament resumed on Tuesday, April 25, 2021 after going on recess for twenty-four days.



Welcoming the MPs back to the house, Alban Bagbin urged lawmakers to adhere strictly to the rules and procedures of the house.



He warned that there would no be hesitance in cracking the whip on MPs who fall foul of the law.



He stressed that no lackadaisical attitude will be tolerated and further appealed to MPs to be attentive and focus on the business of the house.



“Hon. Members, the honeymoon period is over. We are in a transitional period now, and we will start enforcing the rules,” the Speaker cautioned.



“From experience, I know these recesses are not only very special but healthy periods of an MP’s life. These are not signatory moments but rather mobile Johnny Walker season where MPs visit constituents.



“I hope your visit to the communities and people has exposed you a lot more to the realities of the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian and has, thus, humbled and prepared you to better represent the interest of the people and the nation in the House,” he added.



