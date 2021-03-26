Hon. Mohammed Awal is NExA outstanding Minister of the year

Politics of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Abubakari Sadiq, Contributor

Hon. Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture is to be honoured as Outstanding Minister of the year at the 3rd edition of Northern Excellence Awards in Tamale on Saturday, 27th March.



The former Minister for the now-defunct Ministry for Business Development is being honoured for his extraordinary leadership dexterity in effectively developing the business sector, as well as building the capacity of new and young entrepreneurs across northern Ghana and beyond.



Miss TeefaNpankoFuseini, Co-Founder of the Northern Excellence Awards in an interview with mynorthtoday.com added they are recognizing Hon. Dr Mohammed Awal for his numerous humanitarian support initiatives, human resource development, youth empowerment, job creation and leadership role among others.



According to Miss Teefa, the appointment of Dr Awal as the Minister for Business Development in 2017 saw the birth and growth of thousands of new and existing businesses with the introduction of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Presidential Pitch among others.



NExA is a special initiative put together by the Celebrities Charity Development Foundation in collaboration with MyNorthToday.com and Partners to annually recognize and honour distinguished personalities who are positively contributing to the socio-economic development of Northern Ghana and beyond.



The 3rd Northern Excellence Awards will take place at the Nim Avenue Hotel in Tamale, on Saturday, 27th March 2021, from 7:30 pm prompt.



The Maiden and second editions of NExA witnessed the Vice President, Dr MahamuduBawumia, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. OtikoAfisahDjaba, former Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Nashiru Issahaku, Hon. Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central and Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Saeed among others being honoured for positively contributing to the growth of Northern Ghana.