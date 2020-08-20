General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Homowo celebrants in Osu urged to be guided by coronavirus safety protocols

File photo of a chief performing rites to start the festival

The chiefs and people of Osu in Accra have been advised to observe coronavirus protocols as they celebrate the Homowo festival this year.



The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has said in a statement that owners of drinking spot and local restaurants and places of entertainment within Osu and its immediate environs must ensure the adherence of the COVID-19 protocols at their premises.



“This year’s celebration of the Homowo festival will be exceptionally different from that of years passed owing to the global outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)”.



“It is the conviction of the assembly that the festival is celebrated in a low –keyed fashion like other festivals across the country since we are still not in normal times. We thus, advise that Street Jams and Carnival that has become a significant feature of the Osu Homowo celebration be suspended this year”, the statement said.



Homowo is a harvest festival celebrated by the Ga-Adangbe people.



The festival starts in the month of May with the planting of maize before the rainy season starts.



The Ga people celebrate Homowo in the remembrance of the famine that once happened in their history in precolonial Ghana.



