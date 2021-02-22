General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Homosexuals in Ghana targeting 35 seats in Parliament in 2024 - Captain Smart claims

Captain Godsbrain Smart is a journalist with Angel FM

Radio personality, Captain Smart has indicated that Homosexuals in Ghana have an agenda of targeting 35 seats in Parliament in 2024.



According to him, the homosexual community intends to get 35 seats in the house in order to push their agenda of legalizing their activities in the country.



“I must tell you that homosexuals are targeting just thirty-five seats in Parliament. Currently, they have nine members who are just advocates for gay rights but are not involved in the act. However, there are three people who are involved in the act which includes one woman and two men.”



Captain Smart said the homosexual community does not bother themselves with who becomes President but rather is focusing on having the numbers in Parliament to push their agenda.



There have been debates on various social media platforms on whether homosexuality should be legalized in Ghana. This was after there was news that the LGBT advocates have opened an office to address the needs of their members in the country.



Information available indicates that the President of Ghana has however ordered that National Security and police to close down the facility.