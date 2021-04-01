Homosexuals are cursed - Nigel Gaisie

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Homosexuals are cursed by God and anybody around them will also be cursed, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has stated.



According to him, homosexuality is a sin against God and must not be accepted by any leader in Ghana.



He made the comments during a personality interview on Starr Chat on Wednesday. He added that even though the rights of homosexuals must be respected, their acts must not be accepted or legalised.



“I gave a prophecy on LGBTQI in December that by February, it will become a national issue. The records are there, we can check. Anybody who is a homosexual is cursed by God and those around you are also cursed by God. That’s how serious it is. Heaven is against it and the good book is also against it,” the popular prophet told host Nana Aba Anamoah.



He added that “it will not be in our time that we’ll legalize homosexuality.”



His comments come days after the Police in Obomeng a suburb in Kwahu in the Eastern region arrested some Ghanaian Lesbians who gathered to hold a wedding ceremony.



The wedding ceremony according to information gathered by Starrfm.com.gh was held in a rented house at dawn, however, the ceremony was cut short after a team of Police and traditional authorities stormed the place and arrested them.



The Police were, however, forced to grant the alleged lesbians bail due to the unavailability of a female cell at the station.



Chief of Obomeng Nana Effah Opinamang III confirmed on Kasapa FM on Monday that they heard the rumours of the lesbian wedding and mobilised the security team to the location to arrest the participants.



22 out of the 30 guests at the lesbian wedding were arrested while the remaining fled the scene.







