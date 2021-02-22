General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Homosexuality in Africa a new form of neocolonialism – Foh Amoaning

Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning

Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh Amoaning insists African leaders must rise up against homosexuality which is the new form of neocolonialism or cultural imperialism being forced on the throat of the continent.



He rallied up support for all to reject homosexuality that is being promoted in Africa by the Western world which has over the years refused to recognize polygamy which also traces its roots to Africa by describing it as lawless and illegal.



Speaking on the recent opening of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) office in Ghana, the private legal practitioner chastised leaders for sitting aloof and allowing such things to happen.



“Why is the west insisting we must embrace homosexuality at all cost? They have even commissioned an office in Ghana. Do you think Ghana’s Ambassador to the US or Australia can go there and commission an office to encourage polygamy? Joe Biden and his Democratic Party if they claim indeed they love Africans want theirs implemented and have sponsored the same but rejecting ours. Is it not a new form of neocolonialism or Cultural Imperialism? What wrong have we done to you? Do you think we are stupid?” he quizzed angrily on Accra-based Okay Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, he is passionate about current happenings because the same west took Africa into slavery years ago before they struggled and attained independence.



“This time, there is a new breed of Africans. We are sharp, we are smart, we are intelligent and clever than them. For the first time as Africa’s, we will find a solution to a problem which they cannot tackle. They have started running away with their office”, he revealed.