Politics of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Holy spirit will win me 2020 polls – Kofi Akpaloo

Founder of Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has said he is relying on the holy spirit to win the 2020 polls for him.



According to Kofi Akpaloo, the 2020 polls is a done deal for him.



“I know the holy spirit is working on my behalf. It influences people and it touches hearts and minds. It will work for me too,” he told 3news.com Friday, September 4.



He also said that the party will win 146 seats in Parliament.



“We will win 146 seats and people will be shocked.



Kofi Akpaloo believes that his party can change the fortunes of Ghana should they win the polls in December.



The party launched its manifesto on Wednesday, September 2.



The manifesto, which is themed: ‘A New Tomorrow’, promised to move the capital of the country from Accra and provide child benefits to Ghanaians.



In 2016, Kofi Akpaloo was unable to make it on the ballot paper after he was disqualified by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.