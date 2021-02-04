General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Holy Ghost Fire Hour Ministry International donates to widows and orphans

The Holy Ghost Fire Hour Ministry International, a charismatic church located in Tema, Klagon has donated items worth GHS50,000.00 to widows and orphans.



The items, which included assorted drinks, bottles of water, bags of rice, pieces of clothes, cooking oil, pairs of slippers, biblical reading materials (Bibles) and toiletries to widows, aged, and the less privileged.



The religious organization also preached the word of God to the orphans and widows, encouraging them to believe and trust in God and live according to his word in every situation they find themselves.



The General Overseer, Evangelist Emmanuel Boakye Danquah presented the items together with the wife, Prophetess Susuana Boakye Danquah to the beneficiaries. He said the donation was part of the philanthropic activities of the church to give back to society and share the word of God.



“Today, we are giving to these women and children of the church; we will also instill in them the unadulterated word of God while making them understand that being an orphan or widow is not the end of life",” he said.



“The word of God encouraged me to do this exercise; for God’s word to be a reality, I decided to embark on this exercise with few people from the scratch, adding that if God has blessed me with a little substance then there is the need for me to also reach out to the needy,” he added.



The Prophetess of the church explained that the donation was a gesture expressing and showcasing their commitment towards assuaging the sufferings of the vulnerable in society.



In a related development, she said the Church was committed to meeting both the spiritual and physical needs of people, especially the poor and vulnerable. Quoting James 1:27, she said, the Bible commissioned every Christian to show love, compassion and support for the fatherless, the widow and the underprivileged.



She also encouraged others to make donations to the less privileged; and also prayed to God to bless him to be able to do more for society.



“There's the need for Christians to emulate such act and further called on other members of society to assist the less privileged in society,” she added.



The beneficiaries, who received the items expressed profound gratitude to the Church for their benevolence.