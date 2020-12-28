General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: GNA

Holiday fun at La pleasure beach

Beaches in Greater Accra on Monday witnessed a dramatic turnout

Beaches in Greater Accra on Monday witnessed a rather dramatic turnout amid COVID-19 anxieties with some presence of security personnel to ensure peace and safety among merrymakers.



The day was designated as the official holiday for Boxing Day, which fell on a Saturday.



As at 1100 hours when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited some popular beaches like the Labadi Beach and the Accra Beach near the Osu Castle, revellers were trooping in whiles some were spotted hanging around.



While some revellers spotted by the GNA crew busily enjoying themselves amidst singing and dancing, others were seen playing football and volleyball.



Some security personnel who spoke on anonymity to the GNA express satisfaction about the event adding that they were deployed to ensure that merrymakers complied with the COVID-19 rules and regulations to ensure orderliness.



They gave the assurance to control the number of people at the beaches to protect life and property in accordance with the COVID-19 preventive protocols.



They called on beach authorities to always cooperate peacefully with the security forces for a peaceful celebration.



At the La Pleasure Beach, COVID-19 safety protocols were strictly adhered to. Handwashing stations were mounted at the entrance for holidaymakers to washing their hands before entering the beach. Handheld thermometers were also being used to check the temperature of revellers.



There was a notice boldly written; “No Swimming “at the entrance of the beach and also mounted inside the beach premises.



Lifeguards were also present at the beach despite the “No Swimming” signpost.



Most revellers managed to slightly put their legs in the seawater despite cautions.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.