Hold Akufo-Addo accountable – Mahama charges media

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition NDC, has urged the media to hold President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accountable for the promises he made to Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 general elections.



“The media is not holding the government accountable despite knowing what is going on in the galamsey sector,” Mahama said in an interview aired on the Multimedia platforms.



He further accused the government of seizing concessions and handing them over to NPP members.



“So, if you go to the mining communities, DCEs [District Chief Executives] and NPP party chairmen are actively in the galamsey business,” he alleged.



Mahama noted that scrutiny by the media during his tenure is not the same as during the Akufo-Addo presidency.



“Government officials have never been involved in galamsey in our time as compared to now,” he said.



“Akufo-Addo has failed when it comes to the fight against galamsey and he probably should even not be running for office.”





