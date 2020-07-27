Regional News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: GNA

Hohoe Transport Operators welcome directive to load to capacity

View of a lorry station

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Global Millennium Transport Association, Cooperative, Protoa and taxi drivers in the Hohoe Municipality have expressed joy at returning to their normal way of loading passengers.



Drivers had to reduce the number of passengers to ensure the adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.



Mr. Seidu Alhassan, a GPRTU Station Master, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the directive was a good one, adding that drivers under the Union would begin the directive on August 1.



He said although they were directed to load to full capacity, issues of fare reduction had not been discussed and anything in relation would have to be communicated from the national union.



Mr. Alhassan said they would continue to educate and monitor passengers to ensure the strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.



Some passengers who spoke to the GNA welcomed the directive and expressed the hope that transport fares would return to normal.



Mr. Mensah Kwaku, a passenger travelling to Dambai, said prior to the directive of reducing passengers, he spent about GH?30.00 from Peki to Dambai.



“When they reduced the number of passengers, I now pay almost GH?50.00 for the same journey,” he added.



He said since the number of passengers would be full to capacity, there was the need for every passenger to travel in face masks and carry hand sanitizers along.



Mr Frank Tortor, a Hohoe-Ayoma bound taxi driver, said the directive was good because the increase in fares as a result of the reduction in number of passengers was difficult for passengers.



He said although they may not totally reduce transport fares, there may be a little reduction in fares when they begin to load to capacity.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 14th Address to the Nation on updates to Ghana’s Enhanced Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Sunday, July 26, this year, said after further extensive consultations, Government had taken the decision to begin the implementation of Phase Two of the easing of restrictions.



“In consultation with the Ministries of Transport and Aviation, and the leadership of transport operators, Government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector, and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, ‘trotros’ and buses.”



The President further reiterated that “the wearing of masks in vehicles and aircrafts, and the maintenance of enhanced hygiene protocols, remain mandatory”.





