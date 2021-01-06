Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Hohoe NDC describe Supreme Court ruling on Amewu as a victory

Peter Amewu, MP-elect for Hohoe

The Hohoe branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the Supreme Court quashing the injunction placed on gazetting the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency is a triumph for them.



According to the Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Bright Anni Bansah, “the fact that the MP-elect John Peter Amewu is going to parliament is not a loss but a victory for the NDC”.



He motioned that the Supreme Court only dismissed a portion of the case presented to the Ho High Court. “The fundamental human rights of people in the Hohoe constituency were trampled upon as people in some five communities were not allowed to vote. This means the MP-elect is not the rightful one and we will pursue the case further because the Supreme Court has given us the go-ahead”.



On his authority, the NDC will meet Peter Amewu, the Attorney General and the Electoral Commission at the Ho High Court to bring finality to who is the legitimate leader for the Hohoe constituency.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, he said, “No one is challenging Amewu on his win in the other communities in Ho. But people in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi were not allowed to vote for the parliamentary election. If these communities were actually meant to vote and were denied that right, the court will see to it that the EC organizes for them to vote and when that is done, then Peter Amewu and the NPP loses the seat to the NDC”.



The Ho High Court placed an injunction on the gazetting of Peter Amewu following an application by five individuals led by the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Hohoe in the 2020 election, Professor Margaret Kweku.



The interested parties were seeking enforcement of their fundamental human rights under Article 33 of the 1992 Constitution.



It was their case that the Electoral Commission prevented the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi from voting in parliamentary elections in the December 2020 elections, and allowed them to only vote in the presidential elections.



They wanted an order of injunction restraining Peter Amewu from holding himself as MP-elect of Hohoe and also the EC from presenting him as such to parliament on January 7 this year.

